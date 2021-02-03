WWE RAW: Feb. 1 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Edge wrestling in the main event

The WWE Royal Rumble is officially in the rearview mirror, and the road to WrestleMania is upon us. But how did last night's edition of RAW do in the viewership and ratings?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's WWE RAW edition brought in 1.892 million viewers, up from last week's 1.819 million. The company's goal will be to build on this in the weeks and months to come heading into WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see where things go from here.

Once again, WWE RAW wasn't able to hit the 2 million viewer range in any of the three hours despite being the show following the Royal Rumble. This week, the show continued the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the course of the show. WWE started the show with 1.981 million but had 1.811 million by the end of the evening.

WWE RAW took the top three spots on cable yesterday

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also increased this week with a 0.58, up from last week's 0.52. When the demo goes up, it always has been looked upon as a win by the company.

In an interesting tidbit, the 18-49 demo in hour three actually increased, something that hasn't happened for WWE RAW in quite some time.

Hour one started with a 0.61 and dropped to 0.55 in hour two, and hour three went up with 0.57. This is something that WWE has to be thrilled about as hour three is usually the worst hour for the company every week.

Last week, WWE took the first, second, and fourth spots on cable for Monday, which is very impressive. This week, however, WWE took the first, second, and third spots on cable. It's actually impossible for WWE to do any better than that. RAW dominated cable television on Monday night any way you look at it.

Last night's edition of RAW saw Sheamus turn on his best friend, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, because he wants a shot at the title. McIntyre accepted the match later on in the broadcast.

The main event of RAW saw Edge defeat Randy Orton in a match that commentary went out of their way to describe as the end of their rivalry.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.