WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce shares important public service announcement 

WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, has shared a public service announcement ahead of this week's edition of the red brand. The former NWA Champion was promoted to General Manager of the red brand in October 2023.

Wrestling fans are passionate about their favorite superstars and sometimes they can be tricked by scammers. The 45-year-old veteran shared a very important message today on social media for fans who have sent money to people claiming to be WWE Superstars.

He noted that he felt sorry for fans who had been scammed in such a manner, but added there was nothing he could do about it and advised everyone to stop sending money to strangers online.

"If you have given money online to the likes of “Jay Usso”, “Seth Rollens”, etc., I feel for you. I’m sorry that you got duped, but I can’t help. Whatever job duties you believe I have, police work isn’t one of them. Don’t give strangers money online. This has been an AP PSA," he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

Former WWE writer on RAW's move to Netflix next year

Wrestling veteran, Vince Russo, recently commented on RAW moving to Netflix in 2025. Fans have been used to RAW airing on the USA Network for years but will soon have to adapt to the change.

WWE has agreed to a 10-year deal with Netflix to bring the red brand to the streaming service next year. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the promotion could possibly return to USA Network down the line if things do not work out on Netflix.

"It's a pretty big deal with Netflix, it's a pretty big commitment. You know, I mean if things don't work out once the contracts ends, they can go back to USA Network.We'll see bro, we'll see if people are gonna spend the money they think they're gonna spend," said Russo. [27:24 - 27:40]

You can check out the full episode of this week's Legion of RAW in the video below:

Bron Breakker was originally on WWE SmackDown but Adam Pearce selected the former champion in this year's Draft. However, the 26-year-old has been an issue so far and Pearce had to suspend him for last week's show. Breakker showed up anyway and attacked both Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov. It will be interesting to see what Pearce has planned for Breakker moving forward on RAW.

