WWE RAW: July 26 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Charlotte Flair in the main event

WWE RAW felt like a return to form this week for better or worse, depending on how you look at it. Without the pay-per-view fallout and the lack of big surprises, was WWE able to keep their viewership from last week? The answer is no.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.814 million viewers, down from last week's 1.923 million. Between going up against the Olympic Games and the lack of Goldberg and John Cena, who was used in a dark match last night, it's not surprising to see a drop in viewership this week.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,814,000 viewers on average, -6% from last week's return to touring.



This number is +4% vs. July 2020 but -26% vs. pre-Covid Jul 2019.



635k viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.49 rating).



WWE RAW saw a decrease in both viewership and demo against the Olympic Games

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a large decrease from last week from 0.57 to 0.49. With both the demo and viewership down this week, WWE might want to go back to the drawing board as they continue to try and build interest for SummerSlam.

In a surprising statistic, Thurston pointed out that last week's episode of AEW Dynamite actually outdrew last night's episode of WWE RAW in the 35-49 demographic with 425,000 compared to RAW's 419,000.

While only a small margin, it's certainly eye-opening that WWE is facing more competition in the world of professional wrestling than they have in a very long time.

WWE RAW opened up last night with new RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. addressing the WWE Universe before being interrupted by both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. This led to a triple threat match being announced for SummerSlam.

It also led to the show's main event, which saw Nikki A.S.H. go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. If you enjoyed it, you're in luck as WWE will run this match back again next week as well.

What did you think of WWE RAW last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

