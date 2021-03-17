WWE RAW: March 15 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a title change

WWE Fastlane is this Sunday, and last night WWE RAW had their go-home show for the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania. But how did it do in viewership and ratings?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's WWE RAW brought in 1.843 million viewers, down from last week's 1.896 million. RAW featured two title matches as The New Day defeated The Hurt Business to capture WWE's tag team titles for a record-breaking 11th time.

Despite all that, WWE RAW went back to not hitting the two million viewer range in any hour of the show.

This week's show went back to the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the evening. WWE started the show with 1.874 million, it dropped slightly to 1.873 million in hour two, and bottomed out to 1.782 million by the end of the evening.

This was a minimum drop between hours one and three than what the company has normally seen in recent weeks, which should be considered positive.

WWE RAW maintains cable domination for Monday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW stayed even this week with a 0.56, the same number as last week. With a slight drop in viewership, while the demo remains even, this can't be seen as a bad thing.

In fact, the demo numbers were quite impressive overall this week, with the 18-49 demo seeing an increase with each hour of WWE RAW last night. It started with 0.53 in hour one, rose to 0.56 in hour number two, and hour three topped out with 0.59.

With WWE Champion Bobby Lashley featuring in the main event against Sheamus, this certainly shows an interest in the All Mighty era.

WWE once again took all three top spots on cable yesterday, making it three weeks straight that RAW has taken that honor. No matter what the viewership looks like right now, WWE is dominating cable television on Mondays.

WWE RAW opened last night with a segment between Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, and Sheamus. It led to two respective matches between the four men throughout the course of the show.

Drew McIntyre and The Miz was the first match of the evening, while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley closed the show against Sheamus.

