WWE RAW's flawed blueprint exposed by expert, least excited about a teased Sami Zayn SmackDown match (Exclusive)

The big angle on RAW this week revolved around Seth Rollins' offer to Sami Zayn. Vince Russo noted the entire show was written wrongly.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with a promo segment that saw Sami Zayn confront the new alliance of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker.

Zayn wasn't happy with Rollins' actions, but, in turn, received a pretty intriguing offer from The Visionary. Seth claimed he could arrange for Zayn to move to SmackDown, where he could face the winner of Randy Orton and John Cena's upcoming world title showdown.

Zayn was given until the end of the night to answer, and as expected, Sami's defiance culminated in him being laid out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker as RAW went off the air.

Vince Russo hated the formatting of RAW this week and claimed it seemed a wrestler had written the show. For starters, Russo was not hyped about seeing Sami Zayn wrestle a world championship match on SmackDown.

"If he goes to SmackDown, so they don't have to hurt him. Seth worked it out somehow, where if he goes to SmackDown, he gets a championship match against Cena or Orton. Oh my God, bro! I can't wait to see that one! He wants to become a world champion, but he doesn't run away from anybody. Forget it! This is a wrestler's way of thinking and writing a television show." [46:22 - 47:05]

Vince Russo explained that, as WWE was without many big names, the idea was to build the RAW around Seth's offer to Sami Zayn, with matches sprinkled in between. However, Russo didn't feel it was the best strategy for a long show that needed more strong angles to carry it through its complete runtime.

The former WWE writer added:

"It is after WrestleMania, we don't have Cena, we don't have Orton. We have nothing, so we've got to come up with something. And here's what we're going to come up with for two and a half hours. Seth is going to try to recruit Sami. That's our show for two and a half hours. That's what we came up with. They needed one idea, and the rest is just matches." [From 47:15 onwards]

Sami Zayn might have been written off TV following a brutal beatdown on RAW, but it remains to be seen what happens with Paul Heyman's new group moving forward.

