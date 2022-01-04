"They don't get the simplest of things" - Former WWE personality blasts Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins received some brutally honest criticism from former WWE writer Vince Russo on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. He explained his issues with the heel duo's goofy mannerisms as he felt WWE should have booked them to be serious characters on the RAW after Day 1.

Owens and Rollins featured in a backstage segment during the red brand's latest episode, and Russo wasn't a fan of the comedy featured during the angle.

Vince Russo highlighted a noteworthy storyline flaw as both stars should have been unhappy about losing the opportunity to become WWE Champion the night before.

Despite being considered veterans in WWE, the outspoken personality said that Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens often get the simplest of things wrong as pro wrestling performers.

Here's Vince Russo's honest criticism from the most recent episode of Legion of RAW:

"Yes, because again, you talk about continuity. These guys should be pissed. They shouldn't be funny-funny, Laurel & Hardy, Abbott & Costello! Brock Lesnar gets thrown into that match at the last minute, and they lose the opportunity to be WWE Champion. These guys should be pissed. This is not a time for comedy. I'm looking at the same thing, bro. They think they are so over and they are such pros and they don't get the simplest of things. The way Seth Rollins comes out, he is coming doing the whole act. Bro, you lost an opportunity to be the champion because Lesnar got thrown in at the last minute. You should be coming out pissed at the world, but no (hilariously mimics Seth Rollins). Are you a clown, bro? That's why no one believes this stuff because half of these people don't know what they are doing."

Vince Russo didn't just put the onus on Rollins and Owens as he also blamed WWE producers for the illogical booking.

He felt the agents should instruct the superstars to ditch the comedy act for one show based on recent storyline developments.

"And bro, it's not only on them, it's on the producers. If I'm the producer there, I'm on the other side of the curtain with Seth, and I'm saying, 'Bro, remember what happened last night, man. They threw Lesnar; you got screwed, bro. You're seeing blood tonight. Put the comedy act aside, bro. Not tonight," Russo added.

Vince Russo feels Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins should have taken the pinfall at WWE Day 1

The fatal five-way match at Day 1 ended with Brock Lesnar pinning Big E to become a six-time WWE Champion.

The wrestling community has widely panned the decision to let Big E take the fall, and Russo also thought either Rollins or Owens should have taken the three-count instead of the champion.

"You've got Owens and Rollins in the match. Those guys mean nothing. Owens and Rollins don't mean anything, bro. Not one person is tuning in to watch Owens and Rollins. Bro, let me lay this out for you. Who did Lesnar beat at the pay-per-view? Who did he pin? Big E. That tells you right there. Because if the title is on the line and you don't pin Big E, Big E is still protected," said Vince Russo.

WWE had the perfect chance to protect Big E in a losing effort but still went ahead with the least favorable option in a fatal five-way scenario.

Vince Russo speculated that The New Day member's loss might have to do with his objection against getting pinned by Brock Lesnar, and you can read more about that right here.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Kartik Arry