WWE RAW star has hilarious reaction to fan's praise for RETRIBUTION

A WWE RAW star had a hilarious reaction to a fan praising the former stable known as RETRIBUTION.

Mace was a member of the now-disbanded stable with Mustafa Ali, Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Reckoning (Mia Yim), T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), and Retaliation (former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez). RETRIBUTION claimed to be unhappy with their treatment in WWE's developmental and wanted to change the system. Ultimately, the group failed to connect with the fans, and the faction quickly faded into obscurity.

Content creator and wrestling fan WhatsTheStatus recently claimed he was a fan of the concept of RETRIBUTION. Mace hilariously responded with a clip of T-Bar shouting the word "cringe."

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pokes fun at RETRIBUTION

Many factions haven't worked in wrestling, but RETRIBUTION failed on such a spectacular level that it is still being discussed today.

The faction arrived during the pandemic era, and the company was seemingly looking for something edgy at the time. The stable never came off as a threat to the audience, and as a result, they would lose the majority of their feuds.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, wrestling veteran Vince Russo mocked the idea of the faction and claimed he knew it wouldn't last.

"Six people and for the record, for the record, we told you. They sold this to the USA Network like this was going to be the greatest thing. When he told me that, I laughed out loud and I said, 'Bro, this is horrible. This is going nowhere and this is going to be dead in a month' because they don't know how to do stuff like that and that's exactly what happened," said Russo. [From 35:43 to 36:06]

RETRIBUTION may be fun to laugh at as fans, but it likely isn't all that humorous for the superstars that had to be a part of the group. Most of the stars in the faction had to reinvent themselves after it fell apart.

Do you think the group was a good concept that was poorly executed, or do you believe that the faction would have never worked? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes