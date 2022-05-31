WWE RAW star "inspired" co-workers after successful pitch to Vince McMahon

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain in WWE, recently explained how Nikki A.S.H. pitched her current gimmick to Vince McMahon.

Nikki A.S.H. was known as Nikki Cross before undergoing a superhero-inspired transformation on June 21, 2021. Within a month, she won the Money in the Bank briefcase before cashing in on Charlotte Flair to capture the RAW Women’s Championship.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Damo revealed that his wife’s pitch motivated other superstars to talk to McMahon.

“It was him who said, ‘Okay, what you’ve got there is great. Let’s do it,’ and they did,” Damo said. “It was one of the coolest things. I know it inspired a lot of people in the company who were maybe sitting and were having issues and whatever else, who then went directly to him and gave him professional pitches, and you’re seeing some of them on TV now, which is great.” [17:57-18:16]

Nikki A.S.H. was initially presented as a babyface after her gimmick alteration and surname change, which stands for Almost a Super Hero. However, she has turned heel in recent months and formed an alliance with fellow Scottish superstar Doudrop.

Why some superstars do not speak to Vince McMahon

Past and present superstars often speak openly in out-of-character interviews about their contrasting experiences with Vince McMahon. Simon Gotch said this week that he received his release just two weeks after pitching an idea to the WWE Chairman for the first time.

Damo, who worked for WWE between 2016 and 2021, recalled how several male superstars did not take the time to speak to their boss.

“I know a bunch of guys who never did,” Damo added. “It’s one of those things. Some people think they don’t have to. Some people trust the process, which is true as well, and I totally get that. You think it’s somebody else being paid to do the creative, so I totally understand why people trust the process.” [18:26-18:45]

Nikki A.S.H. is now a three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, having won the titles with Alexa Bliss twice and once with Rhea Ripley. Moving forward, she is expected to join forces with Doudrop in an upcoming tournament to crown the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Choose your favorite: Nikki A.S.H. Nikki Cross 0 votes so far