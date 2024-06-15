WWE RAW star reveals his goal is to get back at The Bloodline

The Bloodline Saga concluded at WWE WrestleMania in 2024. But then came the sequel. Roman Reigns was last seen on the grand stage, and Solo Sikoa has since taken over the faction, although his reinforcements are not members of the Anoa'i family.

The original members got their comeuppance one after the other before The Show of Shows was over, with The Tribal Chief's loss to Cody Rhodes being the final blow. But the truth is, there are still some unresolved stories regarding their path of destruction through the roster in the last few years. One of the names who was deeply affected by it was Drew McIntyre.

After previously failing to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022, McIntyre will look to finally win the World Championship this time around against Damian Priest. Ahead of the show in his home country, the Scotsman told Fightful that getting back at The Bloodline is also part of his goal:

"That is actually my goal. There have been situations where it’s been very difficult. I had people in my business and I want to just jump on them and rip their heads off. I have to focus on the task at hand and focus on what’s important. I have to focus on what’s best for business and what’s best for me."

Ever since Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW in the fall of 2023, he became, by default, a forever enemy of Drew McIntyre. Solo Sikoa cost The Scottish Psychopath the title match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. It will be interesting to see how WWE reignites this rivalry down the line, as it appears to be inevitable.

Jey Uso has redeemed himself in the eyes of WWE fans

On WWE RAW, Jey Uso joined forces with Cody Rhodes, attempted to win his first world title, and challenged the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, among other things. He gained the moniker "Main Event," and the fans make it clear each time he walks into the arena that he epitomizes it. The only man who has taken issue with Jey's presence on the red brand is Drew McIntyre.

The two have faced each other a couple of times, with McIntyre scoring the win in nearly all of them. During an interview on WWE's The Bump last year, Jey Uso touched upon his actions as part of The Bloodline:

"I was taking orders from ... I was with my family. What would you do for your own family, right Uce? I almost didn't have a choice. You gotta deal with your past, but it ain't gonna write your future, Uce."

On the RAW After WrestleMania, Jey Uso pinned Drew McIntyre to become the number-one contender to World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, with the help of CM Punk. Despite a star-making performance at Backlash in Lyon, France, Mr. Main Event was unable to dethrone Priest.