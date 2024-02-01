WWE RAW star reveals why he needs to be a part of WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia later this year, and a RAW star believes that he should be a prominent part of the show.

Royal Rumble 2024 went down this past Saturday night, and the card for the biggest show of the year is starting to take shape. Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the premium live event by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row.

Most fans expect him to challenge Roman Reigns once again, but World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made an interesting pitch for The American Nightmare to face him instead this past Monday night on RAW.

Bronson Reed was in action this past Monday night but came up short in a singles match against Jey Uso. The big man was also a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match over the weekend but was eliminated by Omos. Reed also eliminated Andrade to spoil his WWE return this past Saturday night.

The Australian star took to Instagram today to reveal why he should be a part of WrestleMania 40. He noted that XL stands for "big," which suggests that he should be booked for the show in April.

"The writing is on the wall. XL = BIG #WWERAW #WRESTLEMANIA," he wrote.

Bill Apter believes Roman Reigns could lose his title at WWE WrestleMania 40

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that the time could be right to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter noted that Summerslam 2024 is too many months away for The Tribal Chief to still be champion. Apter noted that it would make sense to finally take the title off of Reigns in April:

"I think that whoever is at WrestleMania, which we are still not sure, if they are gonna do the switch, that's where it is gonna be. SummerSlam is too far on your distance, it's August. It's too many months away, they have gotta do something to make this compelling at WrestleMania, and that might be finally taking the title from him." [From 04:12 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed has had an interesting career as a WWE Superstar. He was released in 2021 but was brought back to the company the following year. The veteran is a former NXT North American Champion but has never held a title on the main roster.

Would you like to see Bronson Reed in a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 40? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

