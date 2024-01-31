WWE RAW star shares unrecognizable throwback photo with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch celebrated her 37th birthday today, prompting WWE RAW veteran Natalya to share an unrecognizable throwback photo of the former champion.

The Man was in action during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was determined to emerge victorious so she could challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be, and she was eliminated by Jade Cargill in the match.

Lynch is rumored to be one of the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month and could potentially earn a title match at WrestleMania 40.

WWE RAW star Natalya shared a throwback photo of Becky Lynch and herself on her Instagram story today. She also sent a heartfelt message to Lynch on her birthday, and you can check it out in the image below.

"The good old days! Happy birthday @beckylynchwwe!!! Best is yet to come," she wrote.

Natalya shares throwback photo with Lynch on Instagram.

WWE RAW star breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch have had a rivalry for over five years. Jax accidentally busted Lynch open ahead of Survivor Series 2018. Lynch was forced to miss the premium live event, but her busted open nose led to the creation of her most iconic persona, The Man.

In an interview with TV Insider, The Irresistible Force spoke about her rivalry with Lynch and noted that she is one of the best WWE Superstars in history. Jax added that her rivalry with Lynch is far from over.

"Yeah Cody. I’m going to finish my story. It’s incredible though. We are able to continue this story that started five years ago. We remind the audience and get them invested again. I felt the strength of that moment. I realize it changed the course of history. I am so happy we had that match on Raw recently, and we’re still continuing to tell the story. We’re not finished, Becky. She is one of the best WWE superstars in all of history, so I’m honored to be able to work with her. I’m honored to have been able to contribute to the creation of 'The Man,'" Nia Jax said. [ TV Insider]

Nia Jax stunned the WWE Universe by defeating Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if the two rivals meet again in another singles match in 2024.

What is your favorite moment of Becky Lynch's career so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

