Current WWE star shares heartfelt two-word message about missing his former stable

During the pandemic era, WWE RAW featured a dominant faction that ran roughshod on the entire roster. Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP, together dubbed The Hurt Business, were a highly successful combination.

All of them held championship gold while together. However, the company prematurely disbanded them on the Road to WrestleMania 37, when The All Mighty finally won his first WWE Championship.

Despite teasing a reunion earlier this year, the rumor mill revealed the company's scrapped plans for the faction. Cedric Alexander has now reacted to a post on Twitter stating that he misses The Hurt Business as much as the fans:

"Me too," Cedric Alexander wrote.

Fans have reacted to a potential reunion of The Hurt Business at or during the build-up to Night Of Champions later this year, with the faction going after The Bloodline. Read more here.

MVP reveals why he chose Cedric Alexander over current WWE SmackDown star for The Hurt Business

Cedric Alexander was selected over Ricochet and Apollo Crews, according to MVP, as the latter revealed during an interview with Inside The Ropes. He said:

"At that point, we felt that, you know, Apollo (Crews) is being established on his own and we came down to Ricochet and Cedric (Alexander for a spot in The Hurt Business) and we felt that Ricochet stood a better chance of being successful on his own, whereas Cedric would do better from his association with us and so far, I think I was pretty accurate in that assessment," said MVP. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Meanwhile, both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin voiced their take on The Hurt Business, with the former WWE Champion expressing his desire to reunite with his stablemates. Read more about it here.

With the WWE Draft returning in a few weeks time, the company has a golden opportunity to bring the band back together. However, it would be a surprise considering the recent revelation.

Do you think Bobby Lashley reforming The Hurt Busines on RAW is the best scenario for The All Mighty and everyone involved? Sound off in the comments section below.

