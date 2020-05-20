WWE RAW viewership falls to 1.75 million viewers 

The WWE Champion taking on King Corbin

A week after the return of Becky Lynch brought viewership back up, Monday Night RAW has taken another hit, per ShowBuzzDaily.

Monday's edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.757 million viewers, down 161,000 viewers from the 1.918 million RAW got for the May 11th episode.

Hour one: 1.818 million

1.818 million Hour two: 1.810 million

1.810 million Hour three: 1.644 million

Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge started the show to finalize the terms of their match at WWE Backlash and ended with the main event match between King Corbin and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

RAW saw a minimal decrease in viewership heading into the second hour of the program as newly crowned RAW Women's Champion Asuka celebrated her victory in the Money in the Bank ladder match and subsequent title win due to Becky Lynch's departure.

RAW Viewership decreases by 9% in the third hour

The third hour of the show saw the viewership plummet by 9% as Kevin Owens hosted the KO Show with United States Champion Andrade, Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Zelina Vega as his guests and the main event bout between McIntyre and Corbin.

Corbin versus McIntyre was the first brand-to-brand invitational match WWE initiated to allow Superstars from RAW and SmackDown to appear on both brands for a limited number of dates, but their first attempt did not bode well for RAW's viewership.

The show featured eight matches including Murphy versus Humberto Carillo, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair versus Ruby Riott, and the Women's Tag Team Championships match.

Despite the decrease in viewership, RAW dominated Monday night cable earning 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic.