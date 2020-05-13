Becky Lynch gives up the title after announcing her pregnancy.

Monday's edition of WWE RAW featured the return of Becky Lynch, Edge, and Randy Orton, and saw its viewership increase for the first time since April, per ShowBuzzDaily. The RAW after Money in the Bank averaged 1.918 million viewers, up 232,000 from last week's average of 1.686 million.

Hour one: 1.993 million

1.993 million Hour two: 1.961 million

1.961 million Hour three: 1.802 million

Becky Lynch draws in viewers for first hour

Becky Lynch returned to RAW at the start of the show with Asuka's Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, which led to her giving Asuka the RAW Women's Championship and announcing that she will be stepping away from the ring due to her pregnancy.

Though Lynch's return didn't bring the first hour of RAW back to two million viewers, it was the highest viewed first hour since the RAW after WrestleMania 36.

RAW's viewership stayed consistent heading into the second hour, only losing 32,000 viewers. The third hour saw a bigger decline with 158,000 viewers tuning out for the Baszler-Natalya match and the return of Edge and Randy Orton as their feud continued.

In addition to the return and departure of Becky Lynch, RAW featured the return of Billie Kay & Peyton Royce - The IIconics, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge through the show.

Humberto Carillo versus Bobby Lashley was the first match of the night and saw The AlL Mighty defeat Carillo with the Master Lock. There were six matches in total including Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya, Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa, and United States Champion Andrade vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

RAW dominated Monday night cable beating programming on VH1, TLC, and Fox with 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic.

Advertisement

Next week's RAW will feature a brand-to-brand invitational match between SmackDown Superstar King Corbin and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.