WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair opens up about her health struggles

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up about her health struggles growing up.

Belair is among the most athletic superstars on the WWE main roster today. Before becoming a superstar, the 33-year-old excelled in track and field in school and college. She also practiced CrossFit. Despite this, The EST of WWE struggled with a few health issues growing up.

In a recent interview with On The Grind, the RAW Women's Champion opened up about her health struggles.

"I used to have a very unhealthy relationship with food. When I was in high school, I ran track. I was very muscular. The one thing people would tell me would help me run faster is if you drop weight. So I just took it to a whole other level. I ended up struggling with bulimia. Athletic scholarship, and going to college, and I got injurd, and I decided, 'okay, I don't wanna do this anymore. I wanna try to stop struggling with bulimia,'" she said. [3:02 - 3:31]

While Belair attempted to stop her struggle with bulimia, she developed a binge eating disorder.

"I ended up then developing BED, binge eating disorder, where I was just binge eating. You know, fast forward to I got into CrossFit and for the first time I saw these women that had these big beautiful muscles. They were doing amazing things with their bodies. And I was finally in this environment where how my body was naturally made, it was for a good thing," she added. [3:31 - 3:54]

The WWE RAW Women's Champion has developed a healthier relationship with food

Despite her earlier struggles, the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has now developed a healthier relationship with food, as she disclosed in the same interview with On The Grind.

The EST of WWE disclosed that her current lifestyle helps her perform better in the ring.

"I developed a healthier relationship with food now. And I know that food is fuel to my body and it helps me be healthy, and it helps me do the amazing things that I do in the ring now," she explained. [3:56 - 4:04]

