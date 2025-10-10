WWE reacts after Seth Rollins walks out in the middle of the show ahead of Crown Jewel

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently walked out of a major show ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The Visionary will be in action this weekend.After teaming up with his wife, Becky Lynch, against CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza, Seth Rollins is all set for his next challenge. The Vision leader is all set to face off against the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia.During the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show, Paul Heyman hyped up Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes before setting the foundation for The Visionary's appearance. Rollins came out to his theme song, but did something unexpected. The current World Heavyweight Champion refused to take the microphone from The Oracle's hand before walking out of the show without saying a single word.World Wrestling Entertainment's official X (fka Twitter) handle has now reacted to this unexpected moment. The company acknowledged Rollins walking off the stage during the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show. The Stamford-based promotion also asked fans who they thought would walk out as the Crown Jewel Champion between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes this weekend.&quot;Seth Rollins has left the building...? The World Heavyweight Champion just walked off stage at the Crown Jewel Kickoff. Will it be RHODES or ROLLINS leaving Perth as WWE Crown Jewel Champion TOMORROW?&quot; the post read.Check out the post below:WWE legend believes Paul Heyman will reunite with a popular name if things go south with Seth RollinsDuring a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray talked about the rising tension between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. The veteran said that if things go south between The Oracle and The Visionary, then the former might reunite with Brock Lesnar.&quot;What interests me is the planting of the seed of a little bit of dissension. And dissension might be too strong of a word between Paul and Seth. What if things were to go wrong with Paul and Seth? Where would Paul go? What would Paul do? Oh, Brock Lesnar,&quot; Bully Ray said.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' alliance going forward.