Seth Rollins walks out on Paul Heyman during WWE show

By JP David
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:20 GMT
Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. (Photo: WWE.com)
Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins (Photo via: WWE.com)

There has been some tension between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman ahead of WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Rollins added a new layer to The Vision's problem after walking out on Heyman during a show.

WWE held the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show on Friday, with Michael Cole hosting the event. He would welcome The Vision to the stage, with Bronson Reed sending a threatening message to Roman Reigns ahead of their Australian Street Fight.

On the other hand, The Oracle would hype Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. Heyman then introduced Rollins, who was busy looking at the watch that Rhodes gave him last year after WrestleMania 40.

The former Wiseman of The Bloodline would then give the microphone to Rollins. However, instead of grabbing the mic, The Visionary took off his sunglasses and looked at Heyman. He then shockingly walked off the stage, leaving Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed with a baffled look on their faces.

It will be interesting to see how things will play out this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth. Cody Rhodes appears to be in the head of Seth Rollins, especially being 3-0 against him since he returned to WWE three years ago at WrestleMania 38.

Paul Heyman put a lot of pressure on Seth Rollins before Crown Jewel

It's unclear why Seth Rollins walked out of The Vision at the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff Show. Paul Heyman didn't know how to react to it, but he did put a lot of pressure on Rollins this past Monday on RAW.

"If you lose to Cody Rhodes, you lose the locker room. You lose the faith of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. You throw away everything that we have built since WrestleMania. You throw away the fact that the entire Netflix era has been built around Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. And you become a de facto wannabe secondary champion. So please, do yourself a favor and don’t lose. If you lose to Cody Rhodes, at some point I’d have to ask myself why I picked you over Roman Reigns," Heyman said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Another possible consequence if Rollins loses is Heyman reuniting with Brock Lesnar, as predicted by Bully Ray.

Edited by JP David
