WWE isn't ready to push 2-time champion for one major reason, says Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Triple H-led creative team has given a push to several new and old faces in WWE. Recently, Freddie Prinze Jr. made a bold statement regarding a two-time champion, stating that the company isn't ready to push him for one major reason.

Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross gained immense fan support following his viral promo during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Herald of Doomsday slowly became a popular name on the red brand's show and entered a feud with Sami Zayn heading into Night of Champions 2025.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer stated he knew Sami Zayn would win the match in Saudi Arabia, adding that there's a major reason behind Kross not getting a push in the promotion. Prinze thinks that the 39-year-old's contract situation is the reason behind The Game and Co. not pushing him.

Notably, The Doom Walker's current deal is set to expire in the coming months. Freddie believes a new contract will solidify Kross as a ''big-time star'' in the future.

"If we had to pick, I would've picked Sami Zayn because I don't think they're ready to push [Karrion] Kross yet. It's going to happen. I don't know about his contract status and stuff like that... I will say this: I believe that his next contract will be the type of contract where the character receives a push worthy of the money that the character is getting paid. I think he's going to be a big-time star. I think they know he's going to be a big-time star," Prinze said. [From 15:27 to 16:03]

Popular WWE star wants Karrion Kross to become a world champion

In 2022, Karrion Kross returned to the Stamford-based promotion alongside his wife, Scarlett, on Friday Night SmackDown. After a few wins against notable names, the star shifted his focus and created The Final Testament. Unfortunately, the group didn't last long, but Kross got over as a singles performer on RAW.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland earlier this year, Scarlett expressed that she wants to make sure that her husband becomes the next "WWE Champion," and that's what she's currently focused on.

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said.

It'll be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Karrion Kross on Monday Night RAW.

