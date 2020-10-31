On this week's SmackDown, Jey Uso turned heel, just days after his loss to Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. Uso faced off against Daniel Bryan in a qualifying match for the men's SmackDown Survivor Series team. After the match, Jey Uso attacked Daniel Bryan and turned heel. WWE have now provided an updated on the health of the former WWE Champion:

"Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer’s room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain. WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine. Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home."

Bryan had only recently returned to SmackDown after a hiatus from WWE television. The former WWE Champion had returned two weeks ago on SmackDown as he had taken a break to be with his newborn baby.

He competed in an eight-man tag team match on last week's SmackDown, while this week's match against Jey Uso was his first singles match since June. It remains to be seen if he will return anytime soon or if he will have to spend some time away from SmackDown.

Jey Uso attacked Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

Jey Uso got the win over Daniel Bryan after landing the splash on the former WWE Champion on this week's SmackDown. After Uso accepted that Roman Reigns was at the head of the table, he attacked Bryan. He threw Bryan into the steps and hit another splash to show Reigns that he was on his side. He proceeded to attack Bryan after SmackDown went off the air.

Earlier in the night, Reigns told Uso that he would fall in line and would recognize him to be at the "head of the table". It remains to be seen where this storyline goes and if Bryan will return to feud with Uso or Reigns.

Jey Uso will be a part of the men's SmackDown team for Survivor Series, alongside Kevin Owens and three other SmackDown members.