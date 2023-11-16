WWE removes 12-time Champion from advertisements for upcoming shows; his contract is set to expire soon

WWE has removed a former champion from all advertisements for upcoming editions of SmackDown. The star in question is Sheamus, who looked all set to make his much-anticipated return to the squared circle.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action since August due to a shoulder injury. He was a part of the Edge's final match in the company as the Rated-R Superstar went on to join AEW after defeating the 12-time champion on SmackDown in front of his home crowd of Toronto.

Many expected Sheamus to return to action this month as the star was advertised on the company's website for November 24, December 1, and December 8 editions of SmackDown. However, the Celtic Warrior is no longer listed among the featured stars for the shows, which could be a cause of worry for his fans.

It was previously reported that Sheamus' current deal with WWE is set to expire in 2024, and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement for the new deal.

Sheamus has previously expressed his frustration with WWE's creative direction for him

Despite being a multi-time world champion, Sheamus has taken a backseat in the last few years. The star has not been involved in many notable feuds in this time and has been reduced to a midcarder.

The Celtic Warrior has openly expressed his frustration with the company's creative direction for him, slamming them for not utilizing his momentum after the match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle:

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating,'' said Sheamus.

The former WWE Champion has also aired grievances about the company's booking of the Brawling Brutes. The group has been stuck in limbo for a long time, with both Butch and Ridge Holland doing nothing notable on the main roster.

