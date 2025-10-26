WWE replaces AJ Lee; Return increasingly doubtful

WWE Superstar AJ Lee has been replaced by the company for a major upcoming show in November 2025. The former Divas Champion hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming in quite a while.AJ Lee last competed inside the ring at Wrestlepalooza 2025, where she teamed up with CM Punk to lock horns with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. After winning the bout, Lee was expected to go after Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, that did not happen as AJ never showed up on WWE TV again. There have been multiple rumors of the legend possibly returning ahead of Survivor Series to set up the Women's WarGames match, but nothing has been confirmed yet.Amid doubts over her WWE future, AJ Lee was recently replaced by the company on Netflix. The former Divas Champion was initially on the banner of the November 17, 2025, edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden. However, she has now been replaced by The GOAT: John Cena.Check out a screenshot of this in the post below:AJ Lee has set her eyes on Becky Lynch's WWE titleAmid her TV absence, AJ Lee is currently on her Day Of The Dead Girl book tour. The former Divas Champion took to Facebook to confirm this tour and highlight that she wasn't injured.Lee also sent a message to Becky Lynch, thanking the latter for keeping the Women's Intercontinental Championship &quot;warm&quot; for her. She then wrote that she would be back on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming soon.&quot;On a book tour. Not injured, but I appreciate the concern. Also, thanks, Becky Lynch, for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back, soon,&quot; she wrote.The aforementioned replacement of AJ Lee from the banner of the November 17 edition of RAW could just be WWE's way of keeping her return a secret, as Netflix could have ruined the surprise with the banner. It will be interesting to see when the legend returns to the ring.