WWE reportedly change plans for WWE Extreme Rules amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WWE Extreme Rules marks the fourth PPV that WWE will emanate without a LIVE audience. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the sporting world had come to a sudden halt. Even though other sports had stopped its events, WWE has managed to air its weekly shows and PPVs with a few road bumps.

WWE Extreme Rules amidst COVID-19

WWE Extreme Rules was scheduled to air LIVE from the Performance Center on July 19th. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the company has apparently decided to nix those plans.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE has a tentative plan of pretaping WWE Extreme Rules. The company has planned to tape on Wednesday (15th), Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Unless the WWE gets a chance to tape its shows the next week, it will have to fit in two episodes of NXT, two episodes of WWE SmackDown, one episode of WWE RAW and WWE Extreme Rules in this short time frame.

However, the above schedule is subject to change and depends on the COVID-19 situation in the state of Florida.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020

This year's WWE Extreme Rules promises to be one of the most unique events in WWE history. The show will feature Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler battle for the former's WWE Championship. The stipulation of the match is still unknown to the WWE Universe.

At the PPV, Seth Rollins is slated to face Rey Mysterio in WWE's first-ever Eye For An Eye Match. The company recently revealed that for one to win the match, one will have to extract the eye of his opponent. It will be interesting to see how WWE pulls off such a barbaric match on TV.

Also, Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in a non-title match in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. The WWE Universe will also witness the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in action but in separate matches. Bayley will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross while Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.