WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results: Cody Rhodes headlines, Fatal 4 Way opener, Gunther defends, The Bloodline (Brussels, 08/26)

WWE continued its Road to Bash in Berlin tour of non-televised Supershow live events earlier today. After the tour began in Rotterdam on Sunday, the superstars from RAW and SmackDown spent Monday at the Forest National arena in Brussels, Belgium.

The arena had several top superstars advertised for the promotion's first show in Belgium in five years. Due to this being held the same day as Bash in Berlin go-home RAW in the United States, officials had to be careful about the number of red brand stars booked for the tour. The following names were advertised ahead of time: Gunther, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Sheamus, Bayley, The Street Profits, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Ilja Dragunov.

Trending

Today's non-televised Supershow live event opened with LA Knight retaining the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-way Match. The Megastar defeated just one fellow SmackDown superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura. The other two challengers were from RAW, Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The blue brand's tag team and women's divisions were on display next. DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly first, then Bayley and Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. There was a focus on Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase and Jax's Women's Championship.

The pre-intermission match brought massive fan reactions for two of Europe's most beloved superstars, Gunther and Sheamus. The brutal back-and-forth match saw The Ring General retain the World Heavyweight Championship over The Celtic Warrior.

The WWE Universe was treated to more SmackDown women's tag team action after the intermission as Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The Bloodline then retained the WWE Tag Team Championship over A-Town Down Under and The Street Profits. Per the change on SmackDown, the titles are now being defended by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Jacob Fatu was at ringside with his stablemates.

Expand Tweet

The Undisputed Championship was on the line in the main event of WWE's return to The Battlefield of Europe. Cody Rhodes retained the title over AJ Styles in a match that was said to be similar to their Backlash: France bout, right down to some of the fan chants.

After a post-match promo, The American Nightmare stayed at the ringside area for more than thirty minutes while taking photos with fans and signing autographs.

Complete WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results

Courtesy of Lock's Results, @DamianoPisano1, and @WeTheOnes21, here are full results from the non-televised Road to Bash in Berlin Supershow live event at the Forest National arena in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, August 26:

WWE United States Championship Fatal 4 Way Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov, Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight (c) defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov, Shinsuke Nakamura DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Bayley and Naomi defeated Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Sheamus

Gunther (c) defeated Sheamus Intermission

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

WWE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) (c) defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) (c) defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles

The tour will continue with stops in German cities this week: Tuesday in Oberhausen, Wednesday in Stuttgart, and Thursday in Frankfurt. Friday's SmackDown and Saturday's Bash in Berlin PLE will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.