"People were starting to cheer" - WWE Royal Rumble 2023 entrant on almost turning babyface

Baron Corbin, real name Thomas Pestock, has been with WWE for ten years now and has made the most out of any gimmick given to him. Despite going through various character changes over the years, he remains relevant.

The 2023 Royal Rumble contained quick eliminations in both the men's and women's matches. Baron Corbin was thrown over-the-top rope by Seth Rollins in seven seconds and the returning Chelsea Green was eliminated by Rhea Ripley in five seconds respectively.

Corbin, who returned late last year alongside WWE Hall of Famer JBL as the former's manager, recently spoke to Busted Open Radio about his previous gimmicks. He believes that his "Bum Corbin" gimmick almost turned him into a babyface:

"So it was so funny, when I was doing the ‘broke-down, bum ass Corbin,’ people were starting to cheer and it was almost like a weird, kind of uncomfortable feeling for me when I would come out because I would walk down the aisle and there would be people holding money out." [H/T: Bodyslam]

The former Mr. Money in the Bank further added that he could have made a ton of money from the fans who were in support of his downbeat character:

"I mean I probably could have made $500, a thousand a night with people holding out $20s. I had people shoving it in my car windows when I’d leave the venue, it was wild and I think that if it had lasted longer, it probably would have full-fledged turned me to the other side and I think that’s one of the reasons we cut it earlier than we probably should’ve." [H/T: Bodyslam]

Corbin was known as the "Bum ass Corbin" who had the worst luck in the world. In fact, his character managed to garner a lot of sympathy from the fans.

You can read more about a former WWE Superstar praising Baron Corbin here.

Baron Corbin still holds a record in WWE today yet to be broken

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin still holds an impressive record as of January 2023 that may be broken at WrestleMania 39 this year.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been undefeated since the TLC Premium Live Event all the way back in 2019. The honor of the last wrestler to have pinned him goes to none other than Corbin himself.

The two clashed in the December event under Tables, Ladders, and Chairs stipulation. Baron Corbin scored a pinfall victory over Reigns, who hadn't yet made the turn as The Tribal Chief at the time.

. @Bub3m16 Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns, back in 2019. Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns, back in 2019. https://t.co/3MVxtec7xZ

It remains to be seen in what capacity Triple H and creative will use Baron Corbin and JBL on the road to WrestleMania.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes