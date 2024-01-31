WWE Royal Rumble 2024 surprise entrant blown away by fan reactions: "I didn't know that many people knew me"

WWE expectedly pulled off a few surprises at the recently concluded Royal Rumble event, where Jordynne Grace made a special appearance. During a recent interview, the TNA star opened up about the moment, revealing her shock at how the WWE Universe welcomed her.

The reigning TNA Knockouts Champion entered the match at #5 and spent nearly 20 minutes before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Jordynne Grace took a K.O.D. on the ring apron before hitting the mat, resulting in one of the most visually appealing eliminations of the evening. Despite being one of TNA's top names for a while, Grace told WrestleNews in an interview that she was apprehensive about the fan reactions at the Royal Rumble.

Calling the experience "unbelievable," Jordynne Grace admitted she had few expectations heading into the match.

For the 27-year-old star, leaving a lasting impression was more important than how WWE fans initially received her:

"It was completely unbelievable. I'm still beside myself a few days later, just that it all happened! Honestly, I had low expectations because I didn't know that many people knew me. I don't know the crossover of TNA like WWE fans. So I was, like, if I go out and there is no reaction, that's okay; just get in that ring and make sure that there is a reaction afterward. Make sure that, if they don't know you now, they are going to know you later. So that was my whole thought process behind it." [2:39 - 3:10]

Jordynne Grace on wrestling in front of a packed stadium at WWE Royal Rumble

TNA might have rebranded recently, but the company, with all due respect, doesn't draw the crowds WWE regularly gets, especially at PLEs.

The Royal Rumble was no exception, as the promotion sold over 48,000 tickets and filled the Tropicana Field stadium.

Jordynne Grace stated that competing in such a large crowd was pretty surreal, as was her reunion with former TNA colleague Naomi (Trinity).

Grace recalled getting emotional while sharing a hug with Noami at the Rumble, as she added:

"It was so special because we did the first rebranded TNA event, Hard to Kill, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Palms in Vegas and then went from doing that to, I believe it was essentially sold-out, to the Tropicana Arena in front of 50,000 people. So, just to go from that to that, I mean, I don't cry often, but I definitely teared up when we found that we're going to be doing that together (with Naomi)." [3:26 - 3:58]

Jordynne did what she intended and impressed not just the fans but also, reportedly, a bunch of WWE officials backstage. She is still a pivotal part of TNA, but her Royal Rumble performance has undoubtedly opened the door to a future WWE contract.

Did you love Jordynne Grace's performance in the Royal Rumble Match?

