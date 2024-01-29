WWE Superstars informed about surprise Royal Rumble entrant only days prior, according to reports

Royal Rumble stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited events in the WWE calendar. The unpredictability of who might make a surprise appearance adds an extra layer of excitement.

This year's Women's Royal Rumble Match witnessed a similar scenario when Jordynne Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, unexpectedly entered at the number 5 spot. She showcased an impressive performance throughout the bout before ultimately being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Recent reports indicated that the other participants in the match were aware of the TNA star's participation. According to Fightful Select, the knowledge about Jordynne Grace's involvement became known to other women by Thursday apparently, during the rehearsals when Grace was present.

The 27-year-old star made an impressive Royal Rumble debut, lasting just under 20 minutes in the match.

Triple H praised Jordynne Grace after WWE Royal Rumble

It was spectacular to witness a TNA Superstar in a WWE ring when Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance during this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H expressed gratitude to TNA for allowing Grace to participate. He went on to commend her, stating that she delivered an incredible performance. Triple H emphasized that she was an amazing talent and fully deserved the opportunity.

"Jordynne Grace coming here from TNA, their champion. I wanna thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it's exciting to be able to branch out. I'm not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through because it's stupid and silly. But partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I'm glad she had that opportunity, well deserved. She's an incredible talent," Triple H said.

It will be intriguing to observe whether WWE and TNA continue to collaborate in the near future.

