WWE Royal Rumble 2025 record sounds absolutely crazy

WWE Royal Rumble this year was a stacked affair. Superstars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were among those who participated in the high-profile over-the-top-rope men's match. The match eventually saw Jey Uso emerge victorious, while there were other notable contests.

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble, and the fans also saw Cody Rhodes successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Championship. As it turns out, the premium live event has been a massive success for the Stamford-based promotion, according to the figures released by Netflix.

On Thursday, Netflix released its biannual "What We Watched" report. The streaming giant claims that it includes "99% of all viewing in the first half of 2025,” which obviously includes viewing figures for WWE programs.

The data shows that this year's Royal Rumble drew three million viewers worldwide on Netflix, the highest of any WWE event so far. This number also surpasses the numbers for individual nights of WrestleMania 41. Night 1 of The Grandest Stage of Them All drew 2.4 million viewers while Night 2 saw 2.8 million viewers tune in.

Notably, WrestleMania 41 had more views with both nights combined, but the Royal Rumble was able to outperform it when compared individually.

Netflix set to launch new WWE show

WWE's partnership with Netflix will be taken to the next level soon. In line with other sports docuseries produced by the streaming giant, Netflix will be launching WWE: Unreal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how WWE shows are put together and an insight into the creative processes.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the show, highlighting various superstars as fans get a closer look at them backstage.

The series will release on July 29 and will consist of six episodes for its first season, with each episode being 50 minutes long.

