WWE Rumor Roundup - Major interest in signing top AEW star, Shane McMahon's replacement, and more (February 11th, 2022)

We kick off the latest lineup of rumors with WWE's reported interest in a major female star from AEW. Could we see her switch companies somewhere down the line?

Elsewhere, details of Shane McMahon's replacement for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania have also made their way online.

This brief installment of the roundup concludes with the real reason behind Vince McMahon booking Brock Lesnar for a massive MSG match before WrestleMania 38. On that note, let's dive straight into the top rumors of the day:

#1. AEW's Jade Cargill has drawn WWE's interest

Andrew Zarian and Rich Stambolian reported on the Mat Men Wrestling podcast that WWE officials have their eyes on Jade Cargill's quick rise in AEW.

Cargill is undefeated in AEW and is the reigning TBS Champion. What's more, she's achieved all this despite being very new to the wrestling business. The AEW star is improving with each passing week, and WWE higher-ups might not have any problems making a play to sign her in the future.

Here's what was reported:

"She has a fantastic look, a one in a million look. I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they've gotten to see what she could do on TV. It's a whole new presentation for her, and she's getting more and more comfortable," - Zarian said. (13:11) H/T Faden Cloete of Sportskeeda Wrestling

Jade Cargill recently revealed on Talk is Jericho that she previously turned down a contract offer from the WWE. The 29-year-old star even trained at the Performance Center, but eventually chose to join Tony Khan's promotion. It seems like she made the right decision, as she's already one of the top female talents in AEW.

#2. WWE has 'already decided' on Shane McMahon's replacement

Rumors have been circulating that WWE was finding it hard to get a replacement for Shane McMahon after he was sent home following a forgettable Royal Rumble.

RingSideNews disputed the reports, stating that the promotion had already decided on Shane McMahon's replacement, and that the call was made right when Shane O'Mac was told to leave.

"Ringside News asked around about this report, and we were told that the decision about Shane McMahon's replacement is "already decided." In fact, we have learned that this was "decided as soon as the decision was made to send Shane home," revealed RSN.

Shane McMahon was originally a factor in WWE's Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania plans, as he was allegedly set to feature in prominent spots on the card, including a program with Seth Rollins.

Vince McMahon's son is not expected to return to the company anytime soon. However, a recent appearance indicates that he might still be involved with the WWE.

#3. Reason Vince McMahon booked Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for MSG show

Brock Lesnar has been announced to face Bobby Lashley at the Madison Square Garden show on March 5th, and there is reportedly a big reason why Vince McMahon booked the match for a non-televised card.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the last MSG event drew one of the lowest crowds in over 80 years, and the company even failed to sell all its tickets for the show.

McMahon wants to leave no stone unturned this time around and is willing to spend a lot of money to get Brock Lesnar to wrestle at a house show.

Here's an excerpt from the Newsletter report:

"It's pretty clear Vince McMahon wasn't taking that last Madison Square Garden show doing one of the lowest crowds in the last 80 years in the building lying down. Not only did he add Lesnar to the show, and every Lesnar appearance is very expensive and hardly cost effective for a house show, particularly in a building where you need a huge number just to break even and really running the building itself with the crowd they drew the last time would be tough," noted Meltzer.

Before they face each other at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will meet inside the Elimination Chamber later this month in Saudi Arabia. If Lashley successfully defends his title in the Chamber, he would get a Royal Rumble rematch against Brock Lesnar at MSG, this time as the champion.

You can share your thoughts on any of the rumors mentioned today in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell