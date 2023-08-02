WWE Rumor Roundup: Major name is set to appear at SummerSlam, Reason behind former champion's abysmal booking, Update on Randy Orton

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting gossip from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will focus on rumors surrounding top stars such as Matt Riddle, Kid Rock, and Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer has been on the sidelines for more than a year due to a lower back injury. While there have been conflicting rumors about the 14-time world champion's return, a recent report has provided more insight into what to expect. So let's dive in without wasting any further time.

#3. Update on Randy Orton's WWE return

Randy Orton is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The star has been out of action since May last year and underwent a lower back fusion surgery later in 2022.

While many have been hoping to see him return at SummerSlam, according to a new report, the 14-time champion is not currently being factored into WWE's creative plans and is not yet medically cleared.

It was also noted that Randy Orton's doctor had advised him against an in-ring return, but The Viper wants to get back in front of the WWE Universe and has been hitting the gym lately.

#2. Kid Rock will reportedly appear in the SummerSlam video package

SummerSlam is around the corner, and it seems like WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. It was recently noted that Kid Rock will appear at the Biggest Party of the Summer only for the show's opening credits.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes This years SummerSlam cold open will feature everyone’s favorite rockstar, WWE Hall of Famer, Kid Rock.

The Hall of Famer was also present at SummerSlam 2022, where he was involved in multiple notable moments. Kid Rock, who was sitting at ringside, kissed the guest he had brought to the show before going off-script and showing his middle finger to the camera.

#1. WWE has reportedly decided not to push Matt Riddle due to constant issues in his personal life

Matt Riddle has been a victim of inconsistent booking ever since returning from rehab a few months back. The Original Bro has also been facing problems in his personal life, and according to the latest report, that could be the reason behind his sudden lack of push.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

One of a Kind 🤙 It’s hard being different sometimes and I use to think I needed to fix something about myself but then I realized my happiness is no else’s business and I’m proud to be meOne of a Kind 🤙 pic.twitter.com/rK1hCZqBFH

The Original Bro suffered a shocking defeat to Ludwig Kaiser on last night's RAW, leading many to question his place in the company.

