WWE pulls Charlotte Flair from upcoming appearances: Reports

Charlotte Flair has been pulled from upcoming media duties by WWE, reports Sean Ross of Fightful.com

Charlotte Flair was recently involved in a backstage dispute with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch after their title exchange segment on SmackDown went southwards.

According to PWInsider, the heated exchange was caused after Charlotte went off-script and made "Becky Lynch look bad" by throwing the title when it wasn't called for.

The twelve-time women's champion was later escorted out of the venue by security personnel to avoid further tension.

According to a tweet by Sean Ross, Charlotte was to be on media duty before this week's SmackDown, but it looks like plans have changed as tensions rise between her and the management.

Following the in-ring drama and the backstage altercation, reports from PWInsider suggested that WWE is unhappy with Charlotte. The report states that Charlotte is an isolated figure in the locker room, and Sonya Deville nearly got physical with the second-generation star.

Charlotte Flair could be looking for a WWE exit

According to PWTorch sources, Flair has been "increasingly difficult to work with." Another WWE superstar said that no female star wants to work with her in any capacity.

According to Dave Meltzer, Charlotte Flair's backstage situation is tricky. If WWE punishes Charlotte Flair, they would have to do the same to other wrestlers who are difficult backstage.

“It’s a tricky situation, isn’t it? Does WWE just hand her over to AEW?,” said the source. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Rumors of Charlotte moving to AEW have dominated headlines ever since her altercation with Becky Lynch. With her fiancé Andrade El Idolo being a prominent star in Tony Khan's promotion, many believe that Flair's backstage troubles will inevitably lead her to AEW, especially since Andrade tweeted a profanity-filled message for WWE following Rampage last week.

However, as per a report from PWInsider, that seems unlikely as Charlotte has been with WWE for several years and is valuable. It's unlikely that WWE will let go of a superstar of Charlotte's stature. She has been built to be the greatest female superstar of all time, and WWE will probably try to de-escalate the situation in the coming weeks.

