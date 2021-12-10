Details on Jeff Hardy's condition prior to WWE release - Reports

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has reportedly been released from his contract following a "rough night" at a house show in Texas last week. The Charismatic Enigma was sent home and replaced by Rey Mysterio at another live event.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, the last couple of weeks have been tough for Jeff Hardy.

“What I was told is that [Jeff has] been really good,” Zarian said. “He does occasionally drink but the last couple of weeks has been rough for him. Those are the words, more or less. I hope he gets better.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Hardy's wife Beth commented on the recent news, saying Jeff is doing okay. WWE is yet to confirm the news of Jeff's departure. The latter was scheduled for a match with Happy Corbin on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, but that's now off the table.

Jeff Hardy has received a lot of support from the wrestling world following his WWE release

Jeff Hardy is a role model to many fans around the globe and one of the most beloved wrestlers in the industry. He has had a decorated career in WWE, capturing the United States, Intercontinental, Tag Team and WWE Championship.

Many fans and wrestlers have shared their support for the Charismatic Engima on social media. This includes current WWE Champion Big E, Damian Priest, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Lio Rush. Virgil also showed his support by stating:

"Much love to Jeff. He is one of the realest dudes. People don’t have a f****** clue what we have to do to get through the day. I am beside you brother. You are first class through and through."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I've heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here's to hoping things get better for him. I've heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here's to hoping things get better for him.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE offered Jeff Hardy “help and rehab” but he declined.

