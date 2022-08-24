Adam Pearce breaks silence on WWE Superstar's arrest

WWE on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce spoke about Dexter Lumis' recent arrest on NXT 2.0.

The recent episode of the developmental brand featured a surprise appearance from recently returned superstar Dexter Lumis.

During his appearance, he reunited with NXT superstar Indi Hartwell. Unfortunately, their reunion was cut short when he was arrested soon after.

Following the short-lived reunion, WWE official Adam Pearce gave fans an unfortunate update regarding the superstar's status.

"Sadly, it is official."

The authority figure followed this with a hilarious reply to a fan who claimed he should do something about the situation:

Lumis was arrested due to his multiple interruptions on RAW and for recently kidnapping The Miz in the middle of a match.

At the moment, there are no updates regarding The A-Lister's well-being.

WWE fans are willing to pay for Dexter Lumis' bail

After the former NXT superstar was released all of a sudden earlier this year, fans thought it was the end of "InDex".

Now that their long-awaited reunion is just fingertips away, fans are willing to do anything to make it happen.

A couple of fans said they were willing to pay the bail money. Another fan is willing to represent the superstar in court:

Cheyenne Lopez @cheychey1082 @ScrapDaddyAP I wanna pay his bail so they can be together again. The power of @ScrapDaddyAP I wanna pay his bail so they can be together again. The power of ❤️

Whatever97 @WhateverEST1997 @ScrapDaddyAP Adam you gotta let him get off this one time @ScrapDaddyAP Adam you gotta let him get off this one time https://t.co/m5n9lKRt6w

Others put up a #FreeDexterLumis tag and pleaded with the official to set the superstar free:

Gregory Bouthiette @Greginator1996 @ScrapDaddyAP You need to free Dexter Lumis. He's a good wrestler. Let him wrestle on Raw @ScrapDaddyAP You need to free Dexter Lumis. He's a good wrestler. Let him wrestle on Raw

Meanwhile. one fan jokingly commented about The Miz's future since he is now alone in the basement with no one to feed him:

evilzeph @evilzeph @ScrapDaddyAP the miz in a dungeon somewhere not getting fed cause they arrested dexter without finding him first @ScrapDaddyAP the miz in a dungeon somewhere not getting fed cause they arrested dexter without finding him first https://t.co/8vgPt2lA66

For now, it's a wonder what could happen next between Hartwell and Lumis. However, many fans are positive that this interaction might result in Indi finally moving up to the main-roster soon. Still, nothing has been confirmed.

Do you want to see Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell on the main-roster? Sound off in the comments below!

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi