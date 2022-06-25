Aliyah possibly injured prior to her WWE Money in the Bank qualifying match

WWE's latest episode of SmackDown may possibly see another injury after Aliyah was replaced by Tamina in a qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

Tonight's show featured multiple qualifying matches for the upcoming premium event. The brand saw Sami Zayn against Shinsuke Nakamura, a forced tag-team between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, and a supposed match between Aliyah and Shotzi. However, sudden changes were made at the last minute.

The show instead saw Shotzi going up against Tamina for a chance to qualify. It was announced by SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee prior to their match that Aliyah was hurt, which is why she wasn't present for tonight's episode.

Shotzi won the match, securing her spot for Money in the Bank. She will be joined by Asuka, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and two more women.

Aliyah and Shotzi would often clash heads during WWE SmackDown

The two superstars ignited their rivalry during a past episode of the show. It all started when the locker room attacked Raquel Rodriguez's during her match against Ronda Rousey for the title, where Shotzi was locked inside the locker room by Aliyah. However, the green-haired superstar managed to take her revenge not long after.

They were both included in the six-pack challenge for a contender's match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which Natalya won by the end. However, Aliyah nearly lost the opportunity to compete when she was then locked in by Shotzi.

Since then, both women have had some bitter things to say to each other. Recently, Aliyah even called out her rival and claimed she makes her sick, especially with how she acts like the locker room leader.

"Shotzi walks around here thinking she's the leader. Well, she's not because all she cares about is herself and I'm sick of it and I'm sick of her,"

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first case of injury WWE has seen as of late. Aside from Aliyah, stars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, and more were sidelined for upcoming shows as a result of an injury.

