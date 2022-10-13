WWE's Aliyah responds to claim that she has been nursing a "secret injury"

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah recently responded to a news report that claimed that she has been nursing a "secret injury."

Aliyah has not competed since last month after she and her partner Raquel Rodriguez lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW. The 27-year-old has since been out of action due to injuries she sustained during the bout.

Although Aliyah disclosed that she was suffering from an elevated first rib and AC sprain, a recent news report claimed that the former Women's Tag Team Champion was nursing a "secret injury."

Aliyah then took to Twitter to comment on the report, stating that her injury was not a "secret."

"Truth: Yes, I am sexy. False: My injury ain't a secret," she Tweeted.

Aliyah recently addressed her future in WWE

A few days ago, Aliyah took to Instagram to give an update on her injuries. In her post, she explained that her last match was one of her favorites, revealing that she got injured mid-match and pushed herself to continue performing despite the pain.

Aliyah also disclosed that she does not know when she will be returning to the in-ring competition.

"I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don't know what the future holds or when I'll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can't wait to get back in the ring," she wrote.

