Current WWE Superstar slams Sonya Deville over real-life problem

WWE RAW Superstar Bayley claimed that Sonya Deville should've won her recent RAW match after the latter ranted about her personal problems online.

The latest episode of Monday's show featured Bianca Belair hosting an open challenge for the RAW Women's Championship, which was accepted by Sonya, who failed to claim the title. From the looks of it, Deville's time is not getting any easier.

In a recent tweet, the former backstage official shared that she was experiencing problems with Paypal and how her funds couldn't be released for quite a number of days.

"This is out of control I have been waiting for a payment to be processed through @PayPal for weeks now! Finally when it says it processed I get a notification that it was suspicious and I can “no longer do business with PayPal” and my funds are on hold for a minimum of 180 days!" Sonya tweeted

Bayley then threw shade at the superstar, saying she should've won her recent match:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @PayPal …..well, you should’ve won the match like you were supposed to. @SonyaDevilleWWE @PayPal …..well, you should’ve won the match like you were supposed to.

Bayley was also present on the recent episode of RAW where she accompanied Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The Damage CTRL duo successfully defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

WWE fans call Bayley a troublemaer

The Role Model is not new to fighting her co-superstars on social media. She recently exchanged insults with, Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. Still, it looks like fans couldn't get enough of the superstar's antics.

Some fans called the RAW Superstar a troublemaker for her comments:

A couple of fans suggested that Bayley should go to sleep:

Meanwhile, one fan claimed Sonya was buying a championship belt online since she couldn't win one herself:

Kim @gtfcbird @itsBayleyWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @PayPal Been trying to buy a belt on Ebay cause she can't win her own @itsBayleyWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @PayPal Been trying to buy a belt on Ebay cause she can't win her own

Many fans replied using reaction GIFs and photos of the former WWE RAW Women's Champion:

