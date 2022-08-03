Former title holder shades Bayley about being a dual WWE champion

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade recently responded to Bayley's tweet about becoming a dual WWE Women's Champion and also referenced her rival.

WWE's women's locker room is currently in a frenzy. It all started when the company's Twitter account compared Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch's reign as double champs and then asked fans who had a better run.

This was immediately answered by Big Time Becks, who said that she did it better since she "showed up to work." Bayley had her own reply and posted a photo of herself holding the SmackDown and Women's Tag Team Championships.

The women from the developmental brand joined in on the fun not long after. After The Role Model's reply, Cora Jade shared a picture of herself pinning Bayley while they were backstage.

Indi Hartwell then replied and said the pin wasn't valid since Bayley's shoulders were on top of her foot.

Jade responded that Hartwell should stop hanging out with the former's rival, Roxanne:

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade have been at loggerheads since the latter betrayed her former tag team partner during a women's title match against Mandy Rose.

WWE fans' take on the Perez-Jade rivalry

Jade's betrayal of Perez came as a shock to many fans. After the two won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, it was seemingly surprising to see Jade turn on her friend.

Despite this, it looks like fans are enjoying their feud. Following the tweet, fans began to tag Cora Jade's rival in hopes that the babyface would have a reply of her own:

Meanwhile, one fan suggested that other superstars shouldn't be hanging out with Jade since she might "turn on them" as well:

Meanwhile, another fan expressed that the 21-year-old's advice about Roxanne was indeed true:

For now, it remains to be seen how the rivalry between the two former tag team champions will pan out in the near future and when they will clash in the ring. Roxanne Perez will look to avenge Jade's betrayal as she tries to get her hands on her former tag team partner.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the feud between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

