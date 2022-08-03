WWE NXT Results: Former champion returns to derail title match; New champions crowned - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 2, 2022)

NXT 2.0 started off with the Women's Tag Team Championship match after the titles were vacated by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

NXT Results (August 2, 2022): Fatal Four Way Tag Team Elimination Match to determine the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

The match involved Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, and Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz.

Paxley and Carter kicked off the opening match of NXT and Dolin tagged in early on before getting a near-fall off a dropkick. Nile and Paxley were in and Kayden Carter was able to fight them off before getting the Assisted Alarm Clock on Feroz before eliminating Leon and Feroz.

Toxic Attraction were in next and Nile got a near fall off a Superman Punch. Chance got a near fall on Paxley before Jayne came in with a blind tag and pinned Paxley, eliminating her team.

We got a series of near falls from the remaining two teams before Dolin dragged Chance out of the ring but was wiped out. Chance and Carter got back in the ring and cornered Jayne, pinning her for the title.

Result: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: A

Backstage, Briggs and Jensen had an encounter with Joe Gacy and his associates. Jensen and Gacy set up a match for later before NXT continued.

Carmelo Hayes was out next and put out an open challenge which was answered by Giovanni Vinci. However, before Vinci could step in the ring to start the match, Nathan Frazer rushed in and stole the match from under him.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer - NXT North American Championship match

Melo was in control early on and hung Frazer on the middle rope before getting a leg drop and the Fadeaway. Frazer took a springboard clothesline before coming back with a flatliner.

Frazer tried for the Phoenix Splash and Hayes dodged it but took a superkick. Frazer got a Suicide Dive on Hayes, sending him into Vinci who was sitting at the announcers' table before Williams distracted the referee, allowing Vinci to send Frazer off the top rope. Hayes came in with the diving legdrop and picked up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Nathan Frazer

Grade: B

JD McDonagh and Bron Breakker were in the ring for the NXT Heatwave match contract signing. JD said that he admired Breakker's determination and was looking forward to breaking him down in the ring. They made some violent threats at each other before McDonagh stabbed himself in the finger and signed the contract in blood. Breakker was not happy but signed the contract regardless before NXT moved on.

Mandy Rose vs. Sarray on NXT

Rose got some near falls early on and took control of the match as she sent Sarray in the corner and put the boots to her. Sarray came back with a reversal and got a rollup but took a big slam before Rose smashed her head into the mat a few times.

Sarray got a big dropkick before hitting a Fisherman's Suplex. Rose came back with a spinebuster and a knee strike before picking up the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Sarray

After the match, Mandy told Zoey Stark to watch before getting a steel chair and driving it into Sarray's knees. Stark rushed to the ring and sent Rose outside before the champ retreated.

Grade: C

Axiom was backstage and Duke Hudson came in to trash talk the smaller guy. They headed for a backstage brawl and after they fought their way through the arena, the two showed up at ringside.

Hudson took Axiom down and got on the mic before taunting the downed Superstar. Axiom got up and challenged him to a match instead.

Axiom vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

Hudson sent Axiom into the corner early on before tossing him outside and into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Axiom took a spinebuster but got a high-flying counter.

Duke took him down and pounded on Axiom before trying for the Razor's Edge. Axiom countered it into a huge huricanrana into the corner before getting the pin off a rollup.

Result: Axiom def. Duke Hudson

Grade: B

Wes Lee was backstage and said that Trick Williams was trying to act like he was a boxing legend but all he manages to do is be annoying, before challenging him to a match next week.

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Stacks took a beating early on and after the break, Brutus took a nasty shot to the hands. Tony and Stacks isolated the injured Brutus before Tony got a massive suplex.

The referee was checking on Brutus' injury when Tony reached for the crowbar on the apron. Santos Escobar showed up and grabbed the crowbar before smacking Tony in the face with brass knuckles.

Tony was stunned and the champs came in with their finisher and picked up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

Grade: B

Brooks Jensen vs. Joe Gacy on NXT

Jensen started off strong but Gacy got some good throws before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, the Dyad cornered Josh Briggs and the referee was distracted as Pretty Deadly rushed the ring.

Jensen managed to take out the Deadly but Gacy came in with a massive clothesline before picking up the win.

Result: Joe Gacy def. Brooks Jensen

After the match, Joe Gacy got on the mic and cut a promo while Cameron Grimes looked on from backstage.

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was furious and got a call from Santos Escobar and they decided on one last meeting to settle their differences.

Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend on NXT

WWE @WWE



Who will walk through the flames and come out victorious, #WWENXT This match is heating up!Who will walk through the flames and come out victorious, @wwe_alba or @lashlegendwwe This match is heating up! 🔥🔥🔥Who will walk through the flames and come out victorious, @wwe_alba or @lashlegendwwe? #WWENXT https://t.co/6rAz2p6VrS

The match kicked off during the commercials and when we returned, Legend had control of the match. Legend got a big stalling suplex before trying for a superplex but it was reversed before Alba missed the dive as well.

Lash came in with the baseball bat but Alba hit superkicks to take her down before she could use the weapon. Alba got the Gory Bomb and the Swanton before picking up the win.

Result: Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend

Grade: C

Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match on NXT

Solo started off strong and got the first takedown before things headed outside the ring. Solo got clotheslines and a big slam on the floor before getting a near fall at ringside.

The steel steps got involved and Wagner smashed Solo in the back with a steel chair. Wagner set up two chairs in the ring and hit a big slam on them before the match headed to the parking lot where Trick and Melo were.

Wagner dropped Sikoa in the dumpster and closed it but Solo still came back from it. Cameron Grimes got caught in the crossfire backstage before things headed back to the ring.

Robert Stone ran a distraction, letting Wagner get control but Solo shut him down with a superkick. Solo got another superkick before setting Von up on the announcers' desk and hit a splash from the top rope, sending Wagner through the table before picking up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Von Wagner

Grade: B

Episode rating: B+

We got a tense contract signing between Breakker and McDonagh while Kayden and Katana picked up the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. We got an action-packed main event while Tony D'Angelo's tag title match was sabotaged by the returning Santos Escobar.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far