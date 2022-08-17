Becky Lynch discloses if she gets freedom with promos in WWE

Becky Lynch recently spoke about having creative freedom for her promos on WWE programming.

It's no secret that WWE requires their talent to follow a certain script when delivering their promos. However, it looks like this is not the case for every superstar.

During an Instagram live session with former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, The Man was asked if she had to memorize promos. In response, Lynch revealed that nowadays, she and Rollins don't have to follow a script.

“Thankfully for me, it’s not like that and it’s not like that for this guy [Seth Rollins] either. We get a promo and sometimes there’ll be lines in it that you have to hit,” said Becky Lynch, “They’ll often be that the lines that you’re like ‘That doesn’t sound like she would say that’ But for the most part we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve gotten enough equity and we’ve gotten enough trust that, we get to write our own promos." [H/T SeScoops]

Big Time Becks is currently out of action due to an injury she suffered during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. Meanwhile, The Visionary is scheduled to face Riddle in Clash at the Castle in September.

Becky Lynch says her WWE promos are a collaborative process

The former RAW Women's Champion is a fan favorite when it comes to delivering engaging promos. Despite being a tenured member of the roster, it looks like she still needs help from time to time.

During the same conversation, Lynch said she was initially skeptical about coming up with her own promos. However, Big Time Becks eventually developed the confidence to adopt a more innovative approach to her delivery.

“It’s usually a collaborative process where if I’m comfortable with my writer, [I’ll go] ‘Well what do you think of this. I feel like it’s gotta hit more and I think we could do more with this.’ And a lot of the times they’ll come up with a good line. It’s collaborative that way when you’ve gotten that equity, but I think when you first come up [it’s different]. Like when I first came up, I was too scared to say anything out of turn. I was like ‘oh these are the words on the page, I must say every single word exactly as it is.’ Thankfully it’s not like that anymore.”

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. https://t.co/YeS1VCHCBa

Lynch featured in some high-profile feuds and matches after her return at last year's WWE SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if she can recreate the magic upon potentially returning to the ring in the near future.

What do you think about Becky Lynch's promo skills? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh