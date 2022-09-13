Top WWE Superstar admits she still has a black eye from Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair shared that her match against Becky Lynch was the hardest she was hit with.

Big Time Becks and The EST of WWE engaged in a year-long feud for the RAW Women's Championship that started during last year's SummerSlam. Despite losing the title in a matter of seconds, Belair avenged her loss at WrestleMania 38 and this year's SummerSlam.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Belair confessed that her WrestleMania 38 match with Becky was the hardest she was ever hit with and the black eye she sustained was still present.

“Probably when Becky with the big boots hit me in the eye at WrestleMania. I still have a little bit of that black eye. It’s like still a thing, So probably WrestleMania, Becky Lynch.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

After their recent clash on The Biggest Party of the Summer, Becky suffered an injury which has sidelined her for several months. However, recent updates from the superstar revealed that she is recovering well.

How Bianca Belair felt about her year-long WWE feud with Becky Lynch

Although the two stars had a heated rivalry leading up to this year's SummerSlam, the match ended with both of them mending their relationship with a handshake.

In the same interview, the current RAW Women's Champion said that she felt satisfied with their rivalry, especially with how unpredictable things got.

"It was so satisfying," said Belair. "It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road. From SummerSlam, the 26-second SummerSlam, very unpredictable, and out of nowhere, you never know where things are going to go. So for us to be able to get back to it at WrestleMania and then to get back to it again at SummerSlam, I feel like that is something that isn't really done a whole lot, especially for the women and our feuds."

