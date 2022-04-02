Bron Breakker comments on if he will appear on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

RAW after WrestleMania has always been a highly-anticipated WWE show as it often features the debuts of multiple NXT stars.

This year's Monday Night RAW on April 4th is also expected to have some fresh faces in attendance, and many feel it could mark the beginning of Bron Breakker's full-time jump to the main roster.

The former NXT Champion, however, wasn't willing to reveal all too much about his immediate future as he said the following when asked about his status for the RAW after WrestleMania 38:

"I don't know. We'll see!" stated Bron Breakker while speaking to Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling. [From 2:47 onwards]

Bron Breakker will reportedly move to WWE's main roster soon

Bron Breakker has appeared once on RAW in recent times to advance his storyline with Dolph Ziggler, who he will face at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on April 2nd.

Breakker dropped the WWE NXT title to Ziggler at Roadblock, and the young superstar will be looking to get some retribution in their rematch. In case you missed it, the 24-year-old sent a daunting message to the NXT Champion ahead of their main event at Stand & Deliver as he promised to decimate "The ShowOff."

Bron Breakker has quickly cemented himself as a backstage favorite, and his main roster call-up seems imminent. As reported by Dave Meltzer a few weeks back, Bron Breakker and Gable Steveson are "main roster bound" as there have been talks amongst WWE officials about their careers.

"There is talk of him going to the main roster pretty quickly. He's wrestling on this weekend's house shows. Maybe he'll lose and just go to the main roster. I don't know. Him and Gable Steveson are supposed to be main roster bound," stated Meltzer.

Bron Breakker is currently focused on regaining the developmental brand's top title from Dolph Ziggler, and there is every chance that he will appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 as a two-time NXT Champion.

Do you think it's time for Scott Steiner's nephew to kickstart his main roster journey? Sound off in the comments section below.

