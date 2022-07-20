Hall of Famer thinks Bray Wyatt should have broken the historic WWE record in 2015

Diamond Dallas Page shared that Bray Wyatt should have been the person to break The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania streak.

Fans were delighted when The Undertaker returned to WrestleMania 31 even after his streak was broken the year prior by Brock Lesnar. In the match, The Deadman faced Bray Wyatt, whom he later defeated. However, it doesn’t look like everybody liked how this was booked.

Speaking on the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page expressed his disdain towards the creative decisions of the company. He then went on to talk in detail about The Undertaker's streak, where he said Bray Wyatt should've broken it instead.

“What sticks out to me the most is, why wasn’t Bray Wyatt the one who stopped Taker’s streak?” Page asked. “Then you could have just kept on going and have him take on the streak. I don’t know why, personalities, politics, I don’t know why. I don’t know why they do certain things.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Undertaker was one of the inductees for this year's WWE Hall of Fame after retiring in November 2020.

Former WWE head writer explains the probable reason for Bray Wyatt's downfall

Besides Diamond Dallas Page, Vince Russo also expressed his disdain for the creative decisions made against Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince explained that when creative fails to put up high-quality content, the momentum of their superstars gets affected and people like Wyatt gets 'pulled down.'

"I was getting that impression when I was watching Bray a lot, where he was on this level, but I don't necessarily know if I don't know if the writers were able to maintain the level he was at. So what happens in that case? If you can't maintain the level, now you're pulling the guy down," explained Vince Russo. "That was always the challenge with you guys. I was never going to allow you to be pulled down, but you were so good at what you did; I had to be able to match that, and that was very difficult," said Russo.

Bray Wyatt was unexpectedly released from the company in 2021, and hasn't stepped inside the ring since. For now, it's still a wonder what will happen next with Bray Wyatt's wrestling career.

