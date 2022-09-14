"I'm sorry I'm really good at my job" - Dolph Ziggler responds to negative reaction from WWE fans

Dolph Ziggler has jokingly apologized to fans for WWE wanting him to stick around because he is good at his job.

He captured the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker at NXT Roadblock. It was a Triple Threat match and Ziggler pinned current RAW star Tommaso Ciampa to become the champion. Dolph would lose the title back to Bron less than a month later on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Dolph was recently interviewed by WrestleRant and spoke about the "go-away heat" he received from the WWE Universe after winning the NXT Championship:

“There’s times where it’s like, and I even get this too, it’s like, ‘17 years, Dolph. Just go away, or go somewhere else.’ I get it, I get it,” Ziggler said. “I’m sorry I’m really good at my job, and they wanna keep me here. I’m sorry that that affects your life that way, but I kind of understand."

The 42-year-old explained why it made sense for him to be champion at the time:

But when it comes down to being the NXT Champion, whether you’re mad about me being the champ or not, long term, I hope what I can bring to the brand is more longevity and more people going, ‘Okay, I gotta make sure I tune in on Tuesday night. I might see Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and I might see AJ Styles and not just we built these stars, and now we’ll use them to make NXT better.” H/T: WrestleZone

WWE Hall of Famer compares Dolph Ziggler to Kurt Angle

Eric Bischoff praised The Showoff on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

He claimed that Dolph is one of the most underrated talents of all time and compared him to WWE legend Kurt Angle:

"He reminds me a little bit of Kurt Angle," said Bischoff. "I know they're not in the same category necessarily as amateur wrestlers, but just like Kurt had the ability to go out and just be a legitimate man-killing machine, because of his credibility, and then on Tuesday night, he could do stand-up with you."

Dolph last appeared on WWE TV in a tag team match with AJ Styles. The duo lost to The Judgment Day on the August 29th edition of RAW. Time will tell what Triple H has planned for The Showoff moving forward.

