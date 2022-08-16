Dolph Ziggler earns praise from two current WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars Natalya and Bayley praised Dolph Ziggler on Twitter for his recent in-ring performance on Monday Night RAW.

Following a short absence after losing his NXT Championship, Ziggler returned to the main-roster and quickly set his sights on Theory. After a long build-up, they finally faced each other in a match during the latest episode of RAW, which saw Mr. Money in the Bank come out as the victor.

Despite his loss, it looks like Ziggler was still able to impress some of his co-workers. In a tweet, Natalya stated that he was able to bring out the best in whoever he was working with inside the ring.

"So much passion from @HEELZiggler when he performs. Dolph brings the best out of every person he’s in the ring with. #WWERaw"

Not long after, Bayley agreed with The Queen of Harts. Check out their interaction below:

Nattie @NatbyNature So much passion from @HEELZiggler when he performs. Dolph brings the best out of every person he’s in the ring with. #WWERaw So much passion from @HEELZiggler when he performs. Dolph brings the best out of every person he’s in the ring with. #WWERaw

Bayley is currently paired with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai and is having a heated exchange with Trish Stratus on social media. Meanwhile, Natalya is scheduled to team up with Sonya Deville as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

What do fans think about Dolph Ziggler's recent performance in WWE?

The former NXT title holder has come a long way in his wrestling career. Starting out as a member of The Spirit Squad, he was able to rebrand himself as a prolific character in the ring and on the mic.

From the looks of it, fans appreciate Ziggler's performance. Some called him underrated and a one-of-a-kind performer. One even said he always puts on a clinic when inside the ring:

Cody Krause @SeeKayyyyyy @NatbyNature @HEELZiggler @HEELZiggler Is honestly a one of a kind performer and easily one of my top 5 wrestlers of all time. If you disagree, you simply don't know wrestling. A @NatbyNature @HEELZiggler @HEELZiggler Is honestly a one of a kind performer and easily one of my top 5 wrestlers of all time. If you disagree, you simply don't know wrestling. A

Meanwhile, a handful of fans believe that it's time for Dolph to become a champion again:

Rob @Optimus220914 @NatbyNature @HEELZiggler He’s the most under rated and under appreciated wrestler in history. @NatbyNature @HEELZiggler He’s the most under rated and under appreciated wrestler in history.

Despite him being with the promotion for decades, it looks like the RAW Superstar is continuously improving inside the ring and can still impress fans and professionals alike.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler should be in the title picture? Comment down your thoughts below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe