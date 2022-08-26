Former WWE Champion says Dominik Mysterio didn't show interest in wrestling at first

WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio recently detailed his son Dominik Mysterio's journey in the professional wrestling business.

Dominik made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins in SummerSlam 2020. However, his first WWE appearance came during a heated feud between his father and Eddie Guerrero in 2005.

In an interview with FOX Digital, Rey highlighted that he didn't expect his son to join the business as the latter didn't show an interest in wrestling until he was 19. He also noted that the former tag team champion was initially inclined toward football.

"I never thought this moment would happen because my son never really showed interest until the age of 19. We did the storyline with him, Eddie and myself back in 2005 and I just never realized that after that storyline that he would kind of have some interest and start training because he never did. He always played football. The interest that he started to show was, again, at the age of 19. His career developed so fast," said Rey.

The father and son duo is embroiled in a heated feud with The Judgment Day on RAW. They have secured multiple wins against the villainous faction in recent times. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

Rey Mysterio on a possible WWE feud with Dominik Mysterio

Family members feuding with each other is not new in WWE. Over the years, fans have witnessed rivalries between The Hardy Boyz and The Bloodline, to name a few. However, Rey is seemingly not too keen on the idea.

When asked if he would consider fighting his son during an interview, the veteran quickly expressed that he liked the potential angle initially but not anymore.

"We actually talked about that during his first couple of weeks of training. (...) I told him, 'could you imagine if you started working and we teamed up, and eventually whether I turned on you or you turned on me?' And he was like, 'yeah that would be cool.' You know (...) But then overtime, it's like, 'man! I don't think we can do that."

The legendary luchador was recently involved in a brawl against The Judgment Day on RAW. It will be interesting to see if the intense feud will culminate at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

What do you think about Dominik and Rey's current run on the Monday night show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh