“Not a lot of people know” - Doudrop reveals why she was omitted from major WWE event

WWE Superstar Doudrop shared that she didn't participate in this year's WrestleMania due to personal conflicts.

The former Piper Niven is one of the rising stars on RAW. After being renamed Doudrop for her main-roster debut, she landed a title opportunity against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, she wasn't present during this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, the RAW Superstar confessed that she was disappointed when she wasn't included. She later explained that the reason she wasn't involved was that she had to leave the country right after the event.

"It was disappointing, I'm not gonna lie. But at the same time, I completely understood why. Not a lot of people know this, but I actually had to leave the U.S. straight after WrestleMania to go and renew my visa in the UK. Because of a lot of different conflicts going on in the world and right now, it was going to be — they were unsure how long that process might take... I couldn't really have anything on the show because they didn't know when I'd be back." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Doudrop still attended as a fan and shared that she was still happy to see legends like The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Not being present at WWE WrestleMania motivated Doudrop even more

While some might find the thought of being left out of WrestleMania disheartening, that wasn't the case for the former NXT UK talent.

In the same interview, Doudrop said she attended with her family, and watching the show only made her realize how much she wanted to be a part of it.

"My family came to Texas with me. It was so good in that sense but watching the show and not being part of it was — I don't want to say disappointing because it did show me how much I want it. I don't think it's a bad thing to sit there and want to be on the show and have that fire inside you."

Doudrop was partnered with Nikki A.S.H. for the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. They recently battled Asuka and Alexa Bliss on an episode of RAW but unfortunately lost.

Do you want to see Doudrop battle for a WWE title? Comment down your thoughts below!

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe