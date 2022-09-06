Finn Balor gives three-word response to WWE changing ex-champion's character

Finn Balor is a fan of Dominik Mysterio's new look and character in WWE.

At Clash at the Castle, Rey Mysterio and Edge finally got their hands on Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Although Judgment Day lost the match, Edge and Rey were still the ones left laid out in the ring after Dominik attacked his father and edge.

Following the betrayal, the younger Mysterio was revealed to be the new member of the stable. The recent RAW episode showcased a dark new look for Dominik, before he helped Finn and Damian attack the Hall of Famer, Edge.

In a tweet, WWE asked fans what they thought about Dom's rebranding. Judgment Day's very own Finn Balor didn't take long to express how much he loved it.

"I LOVE IT," Balor tweeted.

For his first match as a member of The Judgment Day, Dominik is scheduled to face Edge on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest names another WWE Superstar who could become a member of The Judgment Day

Even if the heelish group just welcomed a new member, it looks like their plans for growth don't stop there.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Priest revealed that he is a big fan of Santos Escobar and could fit right in. Still, the door is open to anyone who wants to join.

"Yeah, definitely. Look, you've got Santos Escobar over there that I'm a big fan of, and I think he would fit right in with Judgment Day," Damian Priest said. "But yeah, there are definitely talents out there that are more than capable and fit the vibe of Judgement Day. So, yeah. Our doors are open. You know, it's just it's one of those situations that it has to make sense. We all have to agree on it the right person, right time, right place. So there's always a chance."

What do you think about Dominik Mysterio's new character? Share your thoughts below!

