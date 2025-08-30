WWE’s handling of Sami Zayn on SmackDown made “zero sense,” says veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn main-evented the go-home show of WWE SmackDown before this Sunday's Clash in Paris. The Honorary Uce took on Solo Sikoa in the main event for his United States Championship. Both Sikoa and Zayn have a long, storied history with each other, given their shared time in the Bloodline.

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently stated that the promotion's handling of Sami Zayn didn't make any sense. Before the match started, Solo came to the ring accompanied by his MFTs; meanwhile, Sami marched down the ring alone, without Jimmy Uso or Jacob Fatu by his side.

While speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that letting Sami go down to the ring alone didn't make any sense. He also said that WWE should've had Sami come out and stop by the ramp to wait for Jimmy and Jacob to come out one by one, which would've resulted in huge pops as well.

"Here's another thing that just makes zero sense whatsoever. The main event, all the Samoans go out there. Why is Sami Zayn going out there by himself? You want to do this right, and you want to have a pop. You know, introduce the Samoans, introduce Sami Zayn. Sami's coming to the ring, stops at the bottom of the ramp. Hit Jimmy's music. Jimmy comes out, hit Fatu's [music]. You're going to let Sami go this entire match four on one, does that make any sense whatsoever to anybody?" Russo said.

While they weren't there with Zayn from the start, both Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu showed up when it mattered the most for Sami. Jimmy took out both JC Mateo and Tonga Loa while Jacob Fatu dealt with Tala Tonga, taking Solo's MFTs away from the ring. This allowed Sami to gain the upper hand and end the night as the new WWE United States Champion.

