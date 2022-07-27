Happy Corbin brags about impressive accomplishment after attacking WWE star

Former United States Champion Happy Corbin is proud of the views he received on his attack on Pat McAfee during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

Prior to their showcase at SummerSlam, the two former NFL players have clashed multiple times on the Friday show. Most recently, Corbin attacked McAfee from behind during last week's episode. The two brawled backstage, and the commentator even cut a promo insulting his nemesis.

After WWE posted the video of the segment on their Instagram account, it garnered over 15 million views. To celebrate this impressive accomplishment, Corbin took to Twitter and said that the numbers proved that millions enjoy watching him beat up McAfee.

"Number[s] don’t lie, it’s millions and MILLIONS of views over anything else in a while! @wwe. And it proves one thing, people love seeing me kick that loud mouth fan boy @PatMcAfeeShow a**!"

Before becoming bitter rivals in wrestling, the two were teammates during their time at the Indianapolis Colts.

Happy Corbin responds to multiple WWE fans who criticized him

Following the tweet, the SmackDown Superstar responded to multiple fans who insulted him. He first responded to a fan about the typo he made in the post, saying that he has big thumbs.

He then responded to a fan who took a shot at his bald look. The superstar replied with the names of several stars who were "bada** and bald."

He even went as far as to quote a tweet which said that the video only got views because Pat McAfee was in it. Corbin compared the fan to a stray cat that wouldn't go away:

Despite some negative comments, many fans were on the side of the former United States Champion. One fan stated that it's "amazing" to see Corbin kick anything.

Another fan wondered whether Corbin's hatred for the SmackDown color commentator stems from the latter not letting him play the Madden video game during their time with the Colts.

MattGaetzVenmoAccount @Mariners4WS @BaronCorbinWWE @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow And yet you guys were roommates with the Colts. Did he not let you play Madden with him? @BaronCorbinWWE @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow And yet you guys were roommates with the Colts. Did he not let you play Madden with him?

Finally, one fan expressed their excitement about the match.

It remains to be seen how the former friends will fare against each other at the premium live event and who will come out on top.

