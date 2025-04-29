WWE's huge plan with Sami Zayn backfired miserably, claims wrestling veteran - "What did the geniuses come up with?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed why Sami Zayn was put in a position to confront Seth Rollins. The star was a major highlight of this week's RAW.
Sami came face-to-face with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman this week. Seth offered Zayn a chance to escape from RAW to avoid being targeted by his new faction. However, the former Intercontinental Champion was resilient and even challenged Breakker to a match.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE put Sami as the babyface because he is a popular character with the fans. He felt the sports entertainment giant wanted fans to boo Breakker. However, the veteran writer pointed out that this plan failed because after the main event, the fans were chanting for Bron to hit a Spear on Zayn again.
"They're cheering for Bron Breakker. Now they want us to take Breakker as a heel because he's with Heyman and Rollins. So what did these geniuses decide? By geniuses, I'm talking about Heyman, I'm talking about Trips, I'm talking about Bruce, I'm talking about Hayes, I'm talking about everybody involved. What did the geniuses come up with? Bro, we can't have them cheering Bron Breakker. So we'll have him get heat on Sami Zayn. Everybody loves Sami, bro. So once he gets heat on Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker is not gonna be a babyface anymore. And what were they cheering at the end, bro? One more time. They wanted Bron Breakker to speak your beloved babyface one more time." [From 6:19 onwards]
Rollins and Breakker physically battered and humiliated Sami Zayn on RAW this week. It will be interesting to see how he retaliates against the group in the coming weeks.
