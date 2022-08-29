WWE Superstar's heartfelt reaction to Drew McIntyre's coming home video for Clash at the Castle

WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell sent a reply to Drew McIntyre's video package in preparation for the upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle.

The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to face one of the most formidable opponents of his career, Roman Reigns. On September 3, the two stars will compete in Cardiff, Wales, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Ahead of their bout, a video was posted on BT Sport's Twitter that showcased Drew's career and backstage clips with his loved ones.

In a reply, Hartwell expressed her admiration in a simple tweet about how much she loved the video package. Check out her tweet here:

"I can’t love this enough" the NXT Superstar posted.

Besides The Head of the Table, Drew also has to think about Karrion Kross as the returning star has his eyes set on the gold. In an interview, McIntyre even considered the former NXT Superstar a threat.

Drew McIntyre's chilling warning to Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

The Scottish Superstar was in-action during the recent episode of SmackDown. He successfully defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match but unfortunately his celebration didn't last long.

As soon as McIntyre got the victory over the honorary uce, The Bloodline went inside the ring to attack him. After the assault, The Tribal Chief set up a chair on top of Drew's body and bragged about their masterpiece.

Right after the attack, the challenger posted a photo of the bruises on his back with a caption that he was still breathing even after the vicious assault he suffered.

"I’m still breathing", wrote McIntyre.

